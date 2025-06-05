BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0426 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

