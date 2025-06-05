BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BTZ opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.