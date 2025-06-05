Better Money Decisions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Better Money Decisions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $275.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

