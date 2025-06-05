Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Best Buy worth $36,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,483,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,015,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,942,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $252,495,000 after purchasing an additional 701,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,692,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $316,784,000 after acquiring an additional 629,180 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Best Buy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,114,928 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 561,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,048. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,620,637.60. This represents a 3.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.2%

Best Buy stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

