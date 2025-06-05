Beacon Financial Group Sells 139 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 10.1% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $159.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $288,467.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,022.72. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

