Beacon Financial Group Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $272.14 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $277.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

In related news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 12,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total transaction of $3,307,026.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,411.31. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,021,107. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

