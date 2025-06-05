Bay Rivers Group Sells 767 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bay Rivers Group lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VIG opened at $199.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.42.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.