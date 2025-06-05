Bay Rivers Group Sells 176 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bay Rivers Group decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 908.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.14. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Read Our Latest Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.