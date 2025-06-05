Bay Rivers Group Purchases 8,736 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 136.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after buying an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,913,000 after buying an additional 3,299,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after buying an additional 2,818,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 684.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $135.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.31.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $50,497.60. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $215,874.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,410.52. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,894,925 shares of company stock valued at $369,820,528. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

