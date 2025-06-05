Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $9.16. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 720 shares traded.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Up 0.7%
The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32.
Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $189.89 million during the quarter. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile
Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.
