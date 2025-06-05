BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 292,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 348,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut BANCO DO BRASIL/S to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

BDORY stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0104 per share. This represents a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

