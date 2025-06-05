Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 211.57 ($2.87), with a volume of 1147028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.50 ($2.84).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.30) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 159.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 9.60 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Bakkavor Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Bakkavor Group plc will post 11.5761689 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bakkavor Group

(Get Free Report)

We are the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, and our presence in the US and China positions the Group well in these high-growth markets. We leverage our consumer insight and scale to provide innovative food that offers quality, choice, convenience, and freshness. Around 18,000 colleagues operate from 43 sites across our three markets supplying a portfolio of over 3,000 products across meals, pizza & bread, salads and desserts to leading grocery retailers in the UK and US, and international food brands in China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.