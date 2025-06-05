Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Michael Garnreiter Sells 5,913 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $4,493,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,482,400. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Garnreiter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Michael Garnreiter sold 87 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $66,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $780.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 201.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.23 and a twelve month high of $780.62.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

