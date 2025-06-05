AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 4,986.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $27.41 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

