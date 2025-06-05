ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.62. ASP Isotopes shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 418,561 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

ASP Isotopes Stock Up 11.5%

The company has a market cap of $663.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.

In other ASP Isotopes news, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,666 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $383,329.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,553,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,624.50. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,667 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,820,835.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,948,787 shares in the company, valued at $45,705,525.25. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 84.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

