Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.040-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.0 million-$194.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.2 million. Asana also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.220-0.220 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.23. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 86.84%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $263,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,053,617.40. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $3,154,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,573,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,999,572.72. This trade represents a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743. Company insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 258,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Asana by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

