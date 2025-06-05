Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up about 0.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $282.96 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.41 and a twelve month high of $289.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.26 and a 200-day moving average of $229.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,692.33. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

