Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $12,678,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $327.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.83.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

