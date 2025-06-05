APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of APG opened at $47.53 on Thursday. APi Group has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.54.

APi Group shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 1st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 30th.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $6,408,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,612,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,748,997.44. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 2,058.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 217,071 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

