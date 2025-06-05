Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,343 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $26,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $171.14 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.49 and a 200 day moving average of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $230,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,800. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $106,500.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,887.06. This trade represents a 4.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,825 shares of company stock worth $21,813,320 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.