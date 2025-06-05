Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,329 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.61% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $18,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZA opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

