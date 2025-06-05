Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 17,142 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $8,947,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $137.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.11. The stock has a market cap of $240.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

