Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,938 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 7,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.32. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

In related news, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $5,128,278.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 714,693 shares in the company, valued at $37,907,316.72. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,229.10. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

