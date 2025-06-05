Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 42,238 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 324,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the period. TKO Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $49,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 559.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 229.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $1,508,380.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,429,830.82. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonya E. Medina bought 233 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,860. This represents a 13.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,582,813 shares of company stock valued at $250,525,663 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $165.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of -395.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.76 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.06.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

