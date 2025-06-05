Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $89.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ANIX. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Maxim Group started coverage on Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

