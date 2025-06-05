Analyzing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) & Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zillow Group and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 1 9 12 0 2.50 Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 5 2 0 2.29

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $81.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.29%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

20.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zillow Group and Just Eat Takeaway.com”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.31 billion 7.24 -$112.00 million ($0.34) -203.38 Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.59 billion 0.82 -$2.00 billion N/A N/A

Zillow Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Risk & Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -5.01% -2.12% -1.56% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zillow Group beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

