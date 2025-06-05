Analysts Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) PT at $25.67

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

RCUS opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.12). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

