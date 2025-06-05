ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH) Holdings Boosted by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,496,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529,888 shares during the period. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 5.36% of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF worth $90,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 75,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000.

Get ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA SMTH opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $26.71.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.