Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.350-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AQN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,205,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808,539 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.59% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $62,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Featured Articles

