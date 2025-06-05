Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.40 and traded as high as C$16.20. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$16.10, with a volume of 8,355 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Algoma Central from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$659.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

