Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,535 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $87,188,000 after purchasing an additional 74,373 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,175 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,948 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.86. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.26.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $924,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,441.76. The trade was a 30.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $402,304.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,424.80. This represents a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,559. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

