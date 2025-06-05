Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Affirm to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Affirm from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Affirm from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Get Affirm alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AFRM

Affirm Price Performance

Affirm stock opened at $54.33 on Monday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 3.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $820,539.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,493. This represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,282.66. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,677 shares of company stock worth $1,665,545 over the last three months. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.