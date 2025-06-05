AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $26,000 in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.24% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXTG. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

GXTG stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.23.

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

