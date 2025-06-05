ACT Advisors LLC. Sells 1,729 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

ACT Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up 0.5% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 625,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,562,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS OMFL opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

