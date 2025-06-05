ACT Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC. owned 0.16% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BBAG opened at $45.63 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

