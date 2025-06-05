Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Daniel Agostinelli Sells 480,905 Shares of Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Agostinelli sold 480,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.87 ($1.21), for a total value of A$897,849.64 ($583,019.24).

Daniel Agostinelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Daniel Agostinelli sold 319,807 shares of Accent Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.85 ($1.20), for a total value of A$592,602.37 ($384,806.73).

On Thursday, April 24th, Daniel Agostinelli sold 386,389 shares of Accent Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.80 ($1.17), for a total value of A$694,727.42 ($451,121.70).

On Monday, April 28th, Daniel Agostinelli sold 408,642 shares of Accent Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.17), for a total value of A$738,007.45 ($479,225.62).

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Accent Group

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Autry, Glue Store, and UCG.

