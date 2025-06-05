Accel Wealth Management Purchases 374 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Cfra Research cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 target price (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.97.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $332.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.12 and a 200-day moving average of $334.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 162.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,500. This trade represents a 33.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,721 shares of company stock worth $286,248,728 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

