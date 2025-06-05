Accel Wealth Management Acquires 683 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 117.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $351.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.32. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $358.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

