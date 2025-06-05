abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.51 and last traded at $100.51, with a volume of 364037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.45.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Up 2.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.65.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

