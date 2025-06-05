635,609 Shares in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 635,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,898,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,850,000 after buying an additional 626,553 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in ICL Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 20,551,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,357 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in ICL Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 16,479,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ICL Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,362,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 219,101 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in ICL Group by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 4,579,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,324 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICL opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

