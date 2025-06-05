29,500 Shares in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Purchased by Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,346,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 82,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 905.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 621,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 459,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 302,617 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AQST stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $338.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 million. Analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQST. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Further Reading

