2,896 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Purchased by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $324.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.09. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Dbs Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

