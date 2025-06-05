2,307 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 400.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,997,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,985.28. This trade represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE SO opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.64%.
The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.
