2,307 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 400.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,997,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,985.28. This trade represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.64%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

