1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in May

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

1933 Industries Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of TGIFF opened at $0.00 on Thursday. 1933 Industries has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis products in the United States. It operates in three segments: the Medical Segment, the Recreational Segment, and the CBD-Infused Products Segment. The company produces, packages, and markets cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products, including tinctures, vape pens and cartridges, lotions, pain creams, gummies, and capsules under the Canna Hemp and Canna Hemp X brand names.

