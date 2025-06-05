1,825 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCTFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,493,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,817 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 145,748 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

