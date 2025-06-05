11,250 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,869,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,729,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,329 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,992,994,000 after acquiring an additional 554,388 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Argus set a $130.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $102.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

