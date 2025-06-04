Whipplewood Advisors LLC Invests $77,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 843.4% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 886.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Lam Research by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.08. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

