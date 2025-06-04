Whipplewood Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.12.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $143,479.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,457,153.80. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,429.16. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,555 shares of company stock valued at $27,989,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.