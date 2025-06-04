Wellington Management Group LLP Has $5.39 Million Stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,863 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.74% of Civeo worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 780,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Civeo from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Civeo Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:CVEO opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $296.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Civeo had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

