Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 0.9% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $5,128,278.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 714,693 shares in the company, valued at $37,907,316.72. This represents a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,229.10. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

